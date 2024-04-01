JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Credit Acceptance worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $549.71 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.