JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $190.00 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

