JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 2.3 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
