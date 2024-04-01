JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

