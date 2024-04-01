JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $220.22 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.