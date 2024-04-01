JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises about 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 73.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $71.32 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,970 shares of company stock worth $13,084,765. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

