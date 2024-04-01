JLB & Associates Inc. Has $574,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.