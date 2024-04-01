JLB & Associates Inc. Has $342,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.