JLB & Associates Inc. Has $21.47 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $6,751,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $115.63 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.