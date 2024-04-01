JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

