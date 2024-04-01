JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $100.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.