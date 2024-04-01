JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASY opened at $320.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.47.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

