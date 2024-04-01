JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

