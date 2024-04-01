JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

