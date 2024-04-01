JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $408.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

