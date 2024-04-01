Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.96 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $147,564.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,563.78 or 1.00011435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00331238 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,258.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

