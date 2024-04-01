JB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 762,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

