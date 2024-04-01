JB Capital LLC Purchases 6,938 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

