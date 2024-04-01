JB Capital LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

USB stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. 849,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,630. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

