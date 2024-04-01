JB Capital LLC Purchases 27,147 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 185,615 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.