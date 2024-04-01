JB Capital LLC Purchases 11,404 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.32. 237,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

