JB Capital LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $261.68. The stock had a trading volume of 110,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.