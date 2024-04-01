JB Capital LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 271,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

