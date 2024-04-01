JB Capital LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,770.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $5,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 465,903 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226,002. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.