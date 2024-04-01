JB Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.50. 6,530,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,448. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

