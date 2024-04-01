JB Capital LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

