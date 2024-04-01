JB Capital LLC Buys 890 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,344.00. 489,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,252. The firm has a market cap of $622.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
