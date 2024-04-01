JB Capital LLC Acquires 20,462 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 267,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,666. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

