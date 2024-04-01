JB Capital LLC Acquires 20,462 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MET traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.84. 267,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,666. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

