Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 23.3 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

