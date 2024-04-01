Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.27.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

