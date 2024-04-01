iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $136.36 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

