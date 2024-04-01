iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.64

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.64 and last traded at $130.83, with a volume of 238191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

