iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,120. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

