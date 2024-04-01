iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 498,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 352,147 shares.The stock last traded at $91.22 and had previously closed at $91.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,420,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

