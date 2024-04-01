iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.72. 576,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

