iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lifted by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

