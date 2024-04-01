iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

