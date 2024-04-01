iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.80

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 56561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $886.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

