iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.37. 1,033,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,492. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

