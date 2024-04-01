iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.13. 12,383,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,931. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

