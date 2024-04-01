iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,338 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $383,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

