iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.69

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.69 and last traded at $163.85, with a volume of 1186736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

