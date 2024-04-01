iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Snider Financial Group owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

