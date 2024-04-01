iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.40

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 120072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

