iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.07

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 143067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
