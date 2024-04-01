iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.97

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 201891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

