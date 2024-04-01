iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.16

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 2033154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

