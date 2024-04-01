iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.43. 568,303 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.