iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,312,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

